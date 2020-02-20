SLBP XI Vs WI XI Dream11 Top Picks, Team, Playing 11 And Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Board President's XI will face West Indies in a practice ODI of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2020. The match will be played at FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake on Thursday, February 20 at 10.00 AM IST. Lahiru Thirimanne will captain Sri Lanka Board President's XI and Kieron Pollard will lead the West Indies. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Expecting 'flak,' Aussies return to scene of cricket scandal

SLBP XI vs WI XI Dream11 teams

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Sri Lanka Board President's XI:

Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Minod Bhanuka(wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Amila Aponso, Vishwa Fernando, Pulina Tharanga, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, and Thikshila de Silva.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, and Sheldon Cottrell.

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara to represent Country cricket side Gloucestershire Cricket, 'Can't Wait'

SLBP XI vs WI XI playing 11

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Darren Bravo (captain), Sunil Ambris, Lahiru Thirimanne, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-Rounders: Kieron Pollard, Asela Gunaratne

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Asitha Fernando

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | New Zealand cricket coach Adam Miles acquitted despite being caught drunk-driving 4 times

SLBP XI vs WI XI Match Prediction Form Guide

This match will kick off the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka which is set to contain four ODIs and two T20Is. The players to watch out in the Windies side are Kieron Pollard, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, and Sheldon Cottrell. On the Sri Lankan side, good form can be expected from Lahiru Thirimanne, Asitha Fernando, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

A close competition can be expected between the two teams and the West Indies may be able to nudge out the Sri Lankans by a tiny margin.

ALSO READ | Aakash Chopra gives Smith & Root the boot as he names cricket's new 'fab four'