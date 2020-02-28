Malaysia Vs Nepal Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And ACC Eastern Region T20 Details

Malaysia will play against Nepal in the ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament on Saturday, February 29. This is the second Malaysia vs Nepal T20 of the tournament, in which five teams are participating, including the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. Let us look at Malaysia vs Nepal live score, MAL vs NEP live match, MAL vs NEP live streaming details and all other Malaysia vs Nepal T20 match details.

Malaysia vs Nepal live score: MAL vs NEP live streaming details

There is no official broadcast for MAL vs NEP live match. However, FanCode will provide the Malaysia vs Nepal live streaming on their website and app. The Malaysia vs Nepal live score can also be seen on the ACC's official website and social media pages. The MAL vs NEP live match can also be seen on the same site as far as the MAL vs NEP live streaming in India is concerned.

Venue: Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

Malaysia vs Nepal live score: Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Malaysia vs Nepal live score: Time: 12 PM IST

Malaysia vs Nepal live score: MAL vs NEP live match preview

Malaysia produced a magnificent batting performance to beat Hong Kong by six wickets in the fifth and final Twenty20 International at Kinrara Oval on Wednesday and sweep the series 5-0...click below to read morehttps://t.co/pnnmKoFUTD pic.twitter.com/unD1GnwSQi — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) February 26, 2020

Malaysia had won their previous T20 series against Hong Kong. Malaysia and Nepal have played thrice last year and Nepal emerged victorious in all the three fixtures. Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Paras Khadka will captain Nepal. Paras Khadka and Sushan Bhari are the top picks for Nepal, while Virandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia. Malaysia vs Nepal live score is expected to range between 140-160.

Malaysia vs Nepal live score: Malaysia vs Nepal T20 Weather report

The temperature will hover around the 34 degrees Celcius mark. The afternoon will be hazy with enough sunshine to propel poor air quality. There are no chances of rain or thunderstorm for the MAL vs NEP live match.

Malaysia vs Nepal live score: Malaysia vs Nepal T20 squad details

Malaysia vs Nepal T20: Malaysia Squad -

Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Malaysia vs Nepal T20: Nepal Squad -

Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aari Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Subash Khakurel, Kamal Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar.

