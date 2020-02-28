Virat Kohli Plays Far Better When Riled Up By Or Against Opponents: Gautam Gambhir

The Indian team is going through a tough time in New Zealand. After winning the T20I series 5-0, everything has gone downhill for the 'Men in Blue'. They were first whitewashed 0-3 in the ODI series and followed it up with a loss in the first Test of the two-match Ind vs NZ series. One of the main reasons for India's struggles is their captain Virat Kohli failing to fire on all cylinders.

Virat Kohli stats take a dip on NZ vs Ind tour

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hasn't looked in the best of form. After having mediocre outings in the limited-overs series, Virat Kohli was expected to make up for it in the test series. But the right-hander failed once again as he could manage only 2 and 19 in the first and second innings respectively.

Looking at the dip in Virat Kohli's form, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had a word of advice for the right-hander. Gautam Gambhir asked Virat Kohli to channelise his competitive spirit to get out of the indifferent batting form he’s currently undergoing and help his team make a comeback in the ongoing Test series in New Zealand.

NZ vs Ind: Gautam Gambhir's advice for Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir wrote in his column for a leading media house and gave an example from his own playing days when he was leading Delhi against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final in 2007-08. He had got out for 0 in the first innings and had drawn severe criticism from a national selector for his technique and temperament. That charged up Gautam Gambhir, fuelling him to make a century in the second innings and helped his team to the title win.

Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli is in the same situation. Gambhir added that Virat Kohli was asked before the start of this tour if he saw it as a 'revenge' series after losing to them in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. At the time, Virat Kohli had replied that even if he wants to think of revenge, he cannot as New Zealand guys are so nice that one can’t get into that zone. Gautam Gambhir added that he was unsure if this side of Virat Kohli really works for him.

Gautam Gambhir said that Virat Kohli is wired to be emotionally charged sportsperson. He added that Virat Kohli is at his best when he is riled up or when he has a contest. Gambhir also said that revenge may be an exaggerated thought but he was not sure of the “nice guys” emotion either. He went on to say that Virat Kohli is predominantly an emotionally charged sportsperson who can play a cover drive with the calmness of a sage and then lead his team like an animated cheerleader.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand vs India live streaming for the 2nd Test

Fans can catch the New Zealand vs India live streaming for the 2nd Test starting on Saturday, February 29 at 4 AM IST on Hotstar and Jio TV. The NZ vs Ind Test match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM