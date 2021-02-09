Sanjay Manjrekar Throws Light On Ajinkya Rahane's Inconsistent Performances Post MCG Ton

Veteran commentator-cum cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has come forward and expressed disappointment at Ajinkya Rahane's inconsistent batting performances after he had scored a match-winning century against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG.

Coming back to the first Test match against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rahane could only manage to score a solitary run in two innings.

'My issue with Rahane...': Sanjay Manjekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar wrote that his issue with 'Rahane the captain' is 'Rahane the batsman'. Giving further clarification on the same, the cricket pundit mentioned that after his century in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. Furthermore, the former Indian batsman added that after scoring a 100, class players carry their form and at the same time also carry the burden of players who are out of form.

My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman.

After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 9, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane's poor form with the bat in the last seven innings

Rahane had his task cut out after Kohli had returned back to India on paternity leave after the Adelaide debacle as he had to lead India from the front in the next three matches.

However, once 'Jinx' took the initiative of captaining the side, there was no looking back for either him or the visitors as they came back strongly and ended up winning the series.

Leading India in the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, the Mumbai cricketer notched up his 12th Test century on a difficult wicket. His vital innings of 112 was one of the main factors that helped the visitors level the four-match series 1-1. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match award for his impactful knock in what was a must-win game for India.

After that triumphant knock at the MCG, he has failed to make his bat do the talking in the last seven innings as his scores read: 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0 respectively.

A forgettable outing for Rahane in Chepauk Test

The Indian Test vice-captain could only manage to score a single in the first innings whereas, he failed to trouble the scorers in the second.

In the first innings, he was sent back to the pavilion courtesy of a one-handed blinder by English Test skipper Joe Root at covers.

In the second innings, 'Jinx' who had come out to bat at number five after a well-set Shubman Gill was castled by James Anderson could only last for three deliveries. He got a reprieve on the second ball that he faced when he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket.

However, the on-field umpire thought otherwise and Ajinkya also got the benefit of the doubt (Umpire's Call) after England players decided to take the review.

On the very next delivery, the middle-order batsman was undone by Jimmy Anderson's reverse-swing as his off-stump was sent for a cartwheel.

