Manoj Tiwary Admits Having 'lack Of Courage' To Ask MS Dhoni About 2015 India Exclusion

Making a place in the Indian team is an immensely difficult task for a cricketer in the country. It is all the more tougher to maintain his place in the squad. There is huge pressure on the players to perform because of cut-throat competition. Sometimes, players are sidelined due to injuries, which also ends up ruining their careers because another player cashes in on the opportunity. There are also instances where players are dropped even after performing well for the team.

Manoj Tiwary says he is still to question MS Dhoni on his exclusion despite scoring a ton

One such player is former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, who recently opened up on his ouster from the Indian team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni after a sporadic India career in which he has only played in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. As Manoj Tiwary's exclusion from the side remains inexplicable, he revealed that he hasn't asked the then captain MS Dhoni as to why he was dropped. Manoj Tiwary has been a prolific batsman in the domestic circuit where he has scored consistent runs with nearly 9000 first-class runs and over 5000 List A runs.

Manoj Tiwary last represented India in 2015 against Zimbabwe. While Manoj Tiwary didn't fare well in that series, he was dropped after scoring his maiden and only ODI century against West Indies in December 2011. Manoj Tiwary was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

According to The Indian Express, Manoj Tiwary said that when he was dropped he never got the opportunity or the courage to go and ask the then captain, MS Dhoni. He further said that players don't question the captain because they respect their seniors so much that they tend to hold themselves back on questioning a few things. Manoj Tiwary added that he still hadn't questioned MS Dhoni yet.

The Bengal player said that he was surprised by his exclusion given that he had scored a match-winning hundred and yet had to face an axe for the following 14 games. He added that at the same time, he understands the ideas and the plans of the coach and management and players have to respect their decisions.

IMAGE COURTESY: MANOJ TIWARY INSTAGRAM