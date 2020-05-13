MS Dhoni 'more Chatty' Than Kane Williamson As Captain, Says CSK's Mitchell Santner

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. The wicketkeeper-batsman has managed to keep his emotions in check more often than not, something which he is lauded for till date.

On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is also known as a captain who carries himself with utmost grace. Kane Williamson is an immensely calm and composed character who doesn't let his emotions take over as well. Time and again, he has proved why cricket is called a gentleman's game.

Mitchell Santner opens up on similarities between MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson

Now, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who has played under both the captains, has opened up on the similarities between MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson. Mitchell Santner plays for CSK in the IPL under the leadership of MS Dhoni while he plays for his country under Kane Williamson. While speaking to sports producer Rupha Ramani on an Instagram live session with CSK, Mitchell Santner said MS Dhoni is the chattier captain among the two as he is behind the stumps. He added MS Dhoni tries to get into the batsman's head while Kane Williamson hides at mid-off and guides the bowlers.

Mitchell Santner further said that both of them very similar as they remain extremely calm and relaxed on the field. Speaking about MS Dhoni, Santner claims that MS Dhoni is very instinctive with his decisions. He just has slight changes of field and in bowling, keeping it simple. Santner believes that MS Dhoni has got a good idea about how many batsmen play so he moves someone slightly to where he would play his favourite shot.

Santner admitted that sometimes Dhoni baffles his teammates with his surprise moves but they pay off more often than not. On the other hand, speaking about Kane Williamsons' style of captaincy, Santer said that Kane Williamson doesn’t get heated up in the battle and has set plans to execute them well.

IMAGE COURTESY: MITCHELL SANTNER INSTAGRAM