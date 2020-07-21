Manoj Tiwary Comes Out In Support Of Kangana Ranaut, Asks Trollers To 'brace Themselves'

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has come forth to support Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after her recent remarks and revelations pertaining to the industry. Tiwary, who has represented India at the highest level, tweeted on Tuesday that people who are attacking Kangana Ranaut are instead 'exposing themselves.' Tiwary has represented India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. He has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders and the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

D people who al r attacking #KanganaRanaut 4 her statements r exposing themselves of who they r from inside but remember when karma hits back, then it hits back at u wit no menu, u get served what u deserve 👍

So brace yourselves, it's coming at u all 👊 #IndiaWantSushantTruth — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 21, 2020

Kangana makes shocking revelations

Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on Republic Media Network, where she made some shocking revelations about the film industry, and what led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana Ranaut called out famous director and journalist and several other filmmakers and producers of holding a nexus of power. Following Kangana Ranaut's interview, a social media campaign- #NationStandsWithKangana was started on social media, where umpteen number of social media users applauded the actor's boldness.

Earlier, Indian wrestler Babita Phogat extended her support to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and joined the online campaign #NationStandsWithKangana.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. The actor's death created a massive stir across the country with several people alleging a murder conspiracy. The Mumbai Police is currently probing the case and has summoned several Bollywood personalities to record their statements.

