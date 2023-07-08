'Many players have not scored': Mohammad Kaif questions Pujara's exclusion from WI tour

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has long been the number 3 player for Team India will not feature in the forthcoming 2-match series against West Indies. His performance in the WTC final is seen as the major parameter behind the decision to exclude him. Nevertheless, Pujara is playing Duleep trophy and after he registered a century in the domestic tournament the calls of bringing him back to the team have become vocal again. While many experts have already contradicted the apparent stance of BCCI on Pujara, Mohammad Kaif has also joined the group.

India vs West Indies is scheduled to begin from July 12, 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara will not feature in the 2-match Test series

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar are the fresh call-ups to the side

Mohammad Kaif questions the exclusion of Cheteshwar Puajara from India's Test squad

After India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Mohammad Kaif questioned the selection committee's decision to single out Cheteshwar Pujara and drop him for the forthcoming series against the West Indies. During an interaction on 'Virtual Encounters' on DD India, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Cheteshwar Pujara being dropped, to which he responded.

"They lost the game because they could not bowl well. If we talk about England (WTC final), Australia got almost 500 runs batting first. So we could not bowl well. Understanding the conditions probably we should have batted first and added Ashwin in the first XI." The former Indian batter added, "So all these tactical mistakes we have made. It's not just Pujara, you have got so many players who haven't scored runs. Pujara always gets dropped. It's tough to understand why they have dropped Pujara."

Will Pujara return to Team India?

While Pujara will not feature in the upcoming Test series against West Indies, he may again make the cut if he performs consistently in the domestic circuit. Though he has started on the right foot, it remains to be seen whether some pages of this incredible chapter known as Cheteshwar Pujara still left. What do you think, will Pujara make a grand return to Team India?