'Prince Of Kolkata': Cricket World Wishes Sourav Ganguly On His Birthday As He Turns 51

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most inspiring personalities in the history of Indian cricket. On Saturday, the former Indian cricketer, who is regarded as one of the finest batters and leaders in sports history, turned 51. Ganguly has held the captaincy of Team India for many many years. His brash, aggressive nature and strokeplay have also earned him the moniker "Dada."

3 things you need to know

Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut in England vs India at Lord's on June 20 1996

Sourav Ganguly played 113 matches and made 7212 runs

Ganguly’s highest strike in a match is 239

Also Read: Kohli Faces Siraj, Jaiswal Gets Tips From Dravid As India Preps For Tests Vs WI - WATCH

Cricket World wishes the former BCCI President on his 51st birthday

On social media, the cricket community got together to wish Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian captain and the current BCCI president, a very happy birthday. Leading Indian Premier League (IPL) teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) joined in with sincere expressions of appreciation for Ganguly's achievements to sport. Yuvraj Singh, a former Indian cricketer, too turned to social media to express his best wishes to the renowned left-hander. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), chaired by Jay Shah, recognised Ganguly's enormous contribution on Indian cricket and wished him an enjoyable birthday. Ganguly has made an indelible impression on the cricketing world with his leadership and gutsy style, and his birthday festivities were a monument to the respect and adoration he continues to attract.

➼ 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔

➼ 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒖𝒏 𝒖𝒑

➼ 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒑 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒕

➼ 𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆!



Sourav Ganguly is all of us 🫂

Wishing you a Super Birthday DADA! #WhistlePodu🦁💛 @SGanguly99



📸:@BCCI pic.twitter.com/R1BaFGFtkY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 8, 2023

When you’re planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked 🤪 😂 Happy birthday #dadi! Loads of love always 🤗 ❤️ @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/fCdF8DV6pt — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2023

4️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ intl. matches

1️⃣8️⃣5️⃣7️⃣5️⃣ intl. runs 👌🏻

3️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯



Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and former BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very Happy Birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fd1IdQzy24 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2023

Happy Birthday, Dada! May the almighty bless you with good health and prosperity. Have a great year ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon 🤝 - @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/Ko0dnUStdI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2023

Also Read: BCCI Makes A Big Change In Domestic Cricket, Allows Two Bouncers In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sourav Ganguly's memorable records-

Sourav Ganguly, a cricketing great, has made an indelible impression on the game, most notably as one of India's best ODI batters. Ganguly collected 7212 runs in 113 Tests at an outstanding average of 42.17, including 16 centuries. He appeared in 311 One Day Internationals (ODIs), amassing 11,363 runs with 22 hundreds and keeping an average of 41.02. Notably, Ganguly's alliance with Sachin Tendulkar, which totaled 8227 runs, remains the most in ODI history.

Under Ganguly's guidance, India also reached the World Cup final in 2003 and the Champions Trophy final in 2002, when they were crowned joint champions with Sri Lanka owing to rain that washed out the final match.

Ganguly's captaincy tenure came to an end after a fight with coach Greg Chappell. Nonetheless, he made a stunning return to the Indian squad before retiring from international cricket in 2008. Ganguly led both the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sahara Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before retiring from all forms of cricket in 2012. Sourav Ganguly's achievements have been immense throughout his remarkable career, establishing an eternal legacy in the game of cricket.