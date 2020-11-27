MAR Vs OVR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Marsa CC will take on Overseas CC in Match 11 of the ECS T10 Malta on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAR vs OVR match prediction, probable MAR vs OVR playing 11 and MAR vs OVR Dream11 team. The MAR vs OVR live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MAR vs OVR live: MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction and preview

MAR are third on the points table and are yet to lose a match in the tournament. They have two matches so far out of which they have wob one match, while other match was abandoned due to rain. Their only win in the tournament so far has come against Msida Warriors CC who they defeated by 34 runs. They will look to win their second match versus their upcoming opponent who are yet to win a single match so far.

OVR are having a poor tournament and are winless in the tournament so far. They have lost all their 4 matches and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table. While bowlers have performed well so far, it is the batting which has been a let down for the side. The batting needs to fire in today's match or else this match could end up with 5 straight loss.

MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAR vs OVR Dream11 team

MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction: MAR squad for MAR vs OVR Dream11 team

Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Sidharth Anand, Nowell Khosla, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Waseem Abbas, Haroon Mughal (c), Muhammad Usman, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubbair, Abishek Kuntala

MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction: OVR squad for MAR vs OVR Dream11 team

Clyde Palmer (wk), Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Daniel Kniverton, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Deon Vosloo, Matthew Towns, Charl Kleinepunte, Jack Barritt, James Spackman, Gerald Sant, Dean Stevenson, Ethan Xuereb

MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MAR vs OVR playing 11

Nowell Khosla

Haroon Mughal

Daniel Kniverton

Heinrich Gericke

MAR vs OVR match prediction: MAR vs OVR Dream11 team

MAR vs OVR live: MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction

As per our MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction, MAR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAR vs OVR Dream11 prediction, top picks and MAR vs OVR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAR vs OVR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

