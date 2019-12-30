Marcus Stoinis Floored By A Deadly Bouncer From Riley Meredith, Watch The Scary Video

Marcus Stoinis almost suffered a nasty blow during the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes at the UTAS Stadium in Tasmania on Monday.

READ: MS Dhoni has this unique record against batting megastar Virat Kohli in this decade

Marcus Stoinis struck by a deadly bouncer

This happened during the fourth over of the Melbourne Stars' run chase. On the fourth delivery, pacer Riley Meredith bowled a bouncer and Stoinis had no clue whatsoever about the awkward bounce which it would end up generating. It ended up striking him on the helmet and floored him.

However, the Aussie all-rounder was seen giving a thumbs up to indicate that he was alright. Meanwhile, Meredith went towards the batsman, showed concern and apologized to him. Whereas, Stoinis on the other hand, took off his helmet and checked to ensure that no damage was done and was also seen smiling while having a chat with one of the Hurricanes players.

''Oh, that's hit him hard. That has hit him hard'', said the commentators on air.

The interesting part highlighted by the commentators was that of Marcus Stoinis being on his feet even after being floored by a delivery which was bowled at around 146-150 kmphs. The video of this scary incident was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

Marcus Stoinis hit HARD by this Riley Meredith delivery 😯 He says he's okay, and will bat on #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/GI3putARCC — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2019

Here's what the fans had to say after watching this video.

READ: Hardik Pandya captured with Dhoni amid uncertainity over former skipper's return

Delhi Capitals pick up Marcus Stoinis at IPL 2020 Auction

Marcus Stoinis made his way to the Delhi Capitals as a part of their new squad. Stoinis debuted in the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 season. However, the all-rounder could not make too much of an impact for these teams and will look to reverse his fortunes with his new team. Stoinis will now join the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

READ: Faf du Plessis makes a huge statement post South Africa's convincing win over England

READ: Virat Kohli maintains top spot, Pujara a place down in ICC Test batsmen ranking