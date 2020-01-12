Marcus Stoinis Tops Off 1st BBL Ton With Gayle-like Celebrations, Gets Netizens Riled Up

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis put on a stunning display of batting on Sunday against Sydney Sixers smashed his maiden century while on his way to register the highest-ever individual score in a BBL game. Stoinis played a blazing innings of 147 runs missing out on 150 despite hitting a six off the last ball of innings which he called to be a no-ball alleging it was above waist height.

Stoinis' stunning innings comprised of 13 boundaries and 8 big hits which helped the Melbourne Stars to register a comprehensive win by 44 runs as the Sixers failed to chase 220. The Australian all-rounder celebrated his century by keeping his helmet on top of his bat, which is similar to how explosive opener Chris Gayle celebrates his centuries.

Marcus Stoinis' Big Hits

You've just gotta watch this highlights package of Marcus Stoinis' 147no @dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/IZqEt2VZJE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

Stoinis also registered the highest-ever BBL individual score as he surpassed D'Arcy Short's previous mark of 122 runs as he notched up his maiden BBL century off just 60 deliveries laced up with 10 fours and 4 sixes. The opener continues to lead the run-scoring charts in the current season with 331 runs to his name at an average of 55.17. Netizens quickly reacted to Stoinis's blazing innings, here are a few of the reactions:

What an innings by Marcus stoinis ❤️#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/f7afaqRpyd — SARDAR ADNAN IMRAN (@Sardarspeaks) January 12, 2020

"Who would have thought, MARCUS ?"

Okay I'm quoting Shakespeare

But it fits so perfect on MARCUS STOINIS.@BBL @StarsBBL #BBL09 — Ankit Raj (@ank_raj99) January 12, 2020

After that innings the bloke who bought Warnie’s baggy green for $1m wants to swap it for Stoinis’ bat... #BBL09 https://t.co/NlHHatPNc7 — Liam Flanagan (@ljflannas) January 12, 2020

Ricky Ponting predicts BBL winner

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday predicted that Melbourne Stars would win the ongoing Big Bash League. In a Question and Answer session on Twitter, Ponting was asked who he thinks would win the league looking at the current scenario. The former Aussie skipper replied with Melbourne Stars who currently top the table and attributed the reason of win to skipper Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Haris Rauf.

On what I've seen so far, the Stars clearly look like the best team. Maxwell, Stoinis, Haris Rauf all on fire https://t.co/jrvAJzhcie — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020

