Marcus Stoinis Tops Off 1st BBL Ton With Gayle-like Celebrations, Gets Netizens Riled Up

Cricket News

Marcus Stoinis celebrated his century by keeping his helmet on top of his bat, which is similar to how explosive opener Chris Gayle celebrates his centuries

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis put on a stunning display of batting on Sunday against Sydney Sixers smashed his maiden century while on his way to register the highest-ever individual score in a BBL game. Stoinis played a blazing innings of 147 runs missing out on 150 despite hitting a six off the last ball of innings which he called to be a no-ball alleging it was above waist height.

Stoinis' stunning innings comprised of 13 boundaries and 8 big hits which helped the Melbourne Stars to register a comprehensive win by 44 runs as the Sixers failed to chase 220. The Australian all-rounder celebrated his century by keeping his helmet on top of his bat, which is similar to how explosive opener Chris Gayle celebrates his centuries. 

READ | Marcus Stoinis Slams Magnificent Century As He Registers The Highest-ever BBL Score

Marcus Stoinis' Big Hits

 READ | Hardik Pandya Reveals Details Of His Emotional Chat With Virat Kohli Post His Surgery

Stoinis also registered the highest-ever BBL individual score as he surpassed D'Arcy Short's previous mark of 122 runs as he notched up his maiden BBL century off just 60 deliveries laced up with 10 fours and 4 sixes. The opener continues to lead the run-scoring charts in the current season with 331 runs to his name at an average of 55.17. Netizens quickly reacted to Stoinis's blazing innings, here are a few of the reactions: 

READ | Good Dilemma To Have: Rathour On Opening Combination 

Ricky Ponting predicts BBL winner

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday predicted that Melbourne Stars would win the ongoing Big Bash League. In a Question and Answer session on Twitter, Ponting was asked who he thinks would win the league looking at the current scenario. The former Aussie skipper replied with Melbourne Stars who currently top the table and attributed the reason of win to skipper Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Haris Rauf. 

READ | Hardik Pandya Speaks About MS Dhoni's Agonizing Run Out In World Cup 2019 Semi-final

Published:
COMMENT
