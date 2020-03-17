Mark Boucher Adds His Own 'social Distancing' Measure To The Mix; Netizens Don't Approve

Mark Boucher has come forward with a suggestion during the global lockdown due to the outbreak of the dangerous COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world and due to which many of the global sporting events have been canceled or at the very least postponed. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled at a further date while the upcoming edition of the IPL which was to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar seeks 'small favour' from his old county cricket club Yorkshire

'The only thing missing': Mark Boucher

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mark Boucher wrote that the only thing missing in this “global lockdown” is cellphone use, and the South African cricket team head coach went on to suggest that it would be a good idea if everyone turns off their cellphones for two weeks as well.

The only thing missing in this “global lockdown” is cellphone use! What about turning that off for 2 weeks as well!? #bliss #naturesway #oldschool — mark boucher (@markb46) March 16, 2020

Here's how the netizens reacted to the former Proteas wicket-keeper batsman's idea.

I think it is good if people continue using their phone and keep social distancing ! — Ayush Prakash (@Ayushprakash27) March 17, 2020

It means Turing off world 😅 — V Ravish (@RavishV3) March 17, 2020

Some people on self isolation will need friendly uplifting conversations.. — Nanny Dean (@Allibongo34) March 17, 2020

You wouldn't have been able to tweet this. — Rakesh MN (@rakz0511) March 17, 2020

READ: CAB shuts office, employees to work from home

Coronavirus pandemic: South Africa stars return home from India

Had the India vs South Africa series gone ahead as planned originally, the South African cricket team would have flown back home from Kolkata after the conclusion of the third ODI. However, the players were then reported to leave the city on Tuesday, March 17 itself due to the midway cancellation of the series. Meanwhile, the Proteas were then seen flying back home from Kolkata as early as on March 16 after they were left stranded in the city. According to reports, they were denied entry at the City Centre on Monday, March 16 and ended up stranded in Kolkata.

The South Africa stars were spotted taking flight after leaving the Rajarhat Hotel near the airport on March 16. According to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, the authorities wanted them to stay closer to the airport and they also provided doctors for support.

READ: BCCI doesn't respond to ICC's invitation for hosting 2023-2031 world events: Report

READ: Alex Hales takes COVID-19 test after returning from PSL; Broadcasters to also be tested