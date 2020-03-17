BCCI Doesn't Respond To ICC's Invitation For Hosting 2023-2031 World Events: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) set a deadline of March 15 for all its full and associate members to express their interests of hosting ICC events between the 2023 and 2031 cricketing calendar. However, none of the respective boards from India, Australia and England responded to the same for hosting any ICC event in the new rights cycle. According to reports, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) was the only board among the full members of the ICC to have expressed an interest in hosting a T20 World Cup.

BCCI ignores invitation by ICC

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressed their annoyance towards ICC over the scheduling of events in the 2023-31 rights cycle. Their differences were supposed to be discussed in the March 15 meeting in Dubai as it was scheduled to be attended by secretary Jay Shah as well as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Before the meeting date, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had written to the ICC about “wide-ranging repercussions on bilateral cricket” if the ICC decided to stick to its stand.

According to a leading cricket administrator, the ICC was trying to use the meeting as a threat to make the big three boards (India, Australia and England) sit up and take notice. The said administrator shares BCCI’s views on the matter of the ICC events and cricket’s worldwide functioning.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly postpones IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was postponed by the BCCI due to the worldwide panic caused by coronavirus. IPL 2020 is now scheduled to commence on April 15 instead of March 29. The coronavirus pandemic has also impacted several other bilateral cricketing affairs including the India vs South Africa ODI series and the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

