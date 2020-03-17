Sachin Tendulkar Seeks 'small Favour' From His Old County Cricket Club Yorkshire

Sachin Tendulkar was playing in the Road Safety World Series where he was leading the India Legends from the front beautifully. The tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Now, Tendulkar wants what seems to be the new version of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club's cap.

READ: Tim Paine opens up about his on-field sledging incident with Virat Kohli in 2018

'I want one too': Sachin Tendulkar

It so happened that Sachin had seen former English skipper Michael Vaughan's tweet in which he had posted a picture of a person who is probably a county player wearing the Yorkshire cap. Vaughan had also expressed his interest in buying that cap. Meanwhile, the Master Blaster also expressed his interest and wrote that the cap is fantastic and he needs one as well. The Little Master also went on to tag Yorkshire Cricket Club as well.

Meanwhile, the Ashes 2005 winning captain replied to Tendulkar by assuring him that he would bring one to the IPL if and when it gets the go-ahead this year.

I will bring one to the #IPL if & when it gets the go ahead this year 👍 https://t.co/izJr7IPsRR — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 17, 2020

READ: BCCI doesn't respond to ICC's invitation for hosting 2023-2031 world events: Report

Sachin's association with Yorkshire

For those unaware Sachin Tendulkar became the first overseas-born player to represent in the year 1992 at the age of 19. The cricketing legend has played 16 first-class matches for the county and scored 1,070 runs at an average of 46.52.

READ: Alex Hales takes COVID-19 test after returning from PSL; Broadcasters to also be tested

Sachin Tendulkar on Coronavirus

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar also weighed in on the cancellation of the tournament and wished well for the containment of the pandemic. In the press release, Tendulkar is quoted as saying, "The rescheduling of this series, held to create awareness about Road Safety, is unfortunate yet the right step. We all hope and pray that the spread of novel coronavirus is contained." Tendulkar expressed his excitement to get back on the field and complete the tournament in safer times. West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara echoed with Sachin Tendulkar's views and expressed willingness to complete the remainder of the tournament in a safer time.

READ: Irfan Pathan asks fans to care for the elderly amid COVID-19 scare, says 'stop hoarding'