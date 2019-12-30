Mark Boucher Rates South Africa's Morale-boosting Win Over England Right On Top

Mark Boucher, who was appointed as the head coach of the South African cricket team earlier this month was very impressed after the hosts beat England in the first Test at the SuperSport Park Centurion convincingly. This was a much-needed victory for the Proteas after their forgettable series in India where they were whitewashed 3-0 by Kohli & Co.

Mark Boucher on the big win

While addressing the media during the post-match press conference, Mark Boucher said that even he had played quite a few test matches and has been a part of a couple of good wins as well but he ranked the win at Centurion right on top especially from where they had come.

The former wicket-keeper batsman also went on to say that it has been a hectic two weeks and they had put in a lot of effort as a coaching staff and have been rewarded for it. He was also happy with the players' approach. Boucher also mentioned that they wanted to instil some confidence back in the players and after seeing them walk off the field triumphantly, he had a belief that the Proteas can win test matches against the top sides.

However, the South African head coach also admitted that they still have a long way to go and then added that they have got a couple of youngsters whom the knowledge needs to be imparted in order to speed up the process of becoming experienced cricketers which he is determined to do.

South Africa draw first blood

Chasing a huge target of 376, the Proteas seemed to be in control after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley's 92-run opening stand. After Burns was dismissed for 84, the visitors started losing their way in the run chase. Skipper Joe Root tried to steady the innings with a valiant knock of 48.

However, it was just not enough as the visitors were bundled out for 268 as the Proteas registered a convincing 107-run win. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 4/103 at an economy rate of 4.29 including three maidens.

By the virtue of this win, the hosts have drawn the first blood in the four-match Test series. The second Test will be played in Cape Town on January 3.

