WATCH: Hardik Pandya Won't Take Nets Lightly; Smashes Ball Around As He Sweats It Out

Hardik Pandya has been out of action for the last three months due to a lower back injury which had been troubling him for quite some time. He had undergone a successful surgery in London where he was also seen wearing an exotic watch while posing on his hospital bed which had left the fans amazed. Recently, the star all-rounder had also revealed that he is planning to make a comeback in the middle of the New Zealand series, play the IPL and win the World T20 Down Under next year. Now, it seems that the youngster cannot wait to get back in action.

Hardik Pandya sweats it out in the nets

Hardik Pandya was seen sweating it out in the nets and seemed to be ready to don the Indian jersey as soon as possible as he was seen playing a wide range of shots in the nets along with timing the ball powerfully. One-handed shot, flick shot, cover drive, a fierce square cut, a few lofted shots, and the 'Helicopter' shot were some of the delightful strokes of Pandya in the net session. The 26-year-old took to social media and wrote that the nets were the best place to celebrate the festive season along with posting his video of the practice session. Take a look.

Hardik Pandya reveals his comeback plans

While speaking to a news agency, Hardik Pandya revealed when he was going to be back in action. He said that he is expecting to make a comeback before the New Zealand series or mid-way. He then made it clear that his plan is to play some international games, IPL and then the World T20. The Mumbai Indians superstar then went on to say that it is not easy to make a comeback even though it might sound cool because one needs motivation in order to make it happen. He then added that at the same time it was also important to make sure that one did not go down the wrong path. The 26-year-old then made a big statement that physically he can always come back but it is important to stay healthy mentally.

