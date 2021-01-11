Tim Paine Sledging Flops As AUS Captain Drops 3 Catches, Urged To Retire By Indians: WATCH

Australian captain Tim Paine was at his verbal best on Day 5 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Unfortunately for Australian cricket fans, the seasoned wicketkeeper failed to put his words to play as he dropped three regulation catches. Amidst India’s match-saving grace that lasted 131 overs, including 97 overs on Day 5 itself, Paine dropped Rishabh Pant twice and gave another reprieve to Hanuma Vihari late in the day.

Tim Paine sledging R Ashwin video highlight of Day 5: WATCH

Conversation between Tim Paine and Ravi Ashwin.



Paine: "Can't wait for the Gabba Test".



Ravi Ashwin: "Can't wait to see you in India, that will be your last series". pic.twitter.com/0yWs9jLUqW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia SCG Test: Fans call for an early Tim Paine retirement after his wicketkeeping blunders

Late on Day 5, Tim Paine sledged Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) as the Indian all-rounder batted through the remaining Day 5 overs with Hanuma Vihari. Paine was heard saying “Can’t wait for the Gabba Test, Ashwin”. Despite his best verbal efforts to rattle the Indian batsmen, the Australian wicketkeeper dropped Hanuma Vihari the very next over.

Earlier in the day, he dropped his wicketkeeping counterpart Rishabh Pant twice during his whirlwind innings. Pant made the most of his opportunities as he whacked 97 runs from just 118 balls.

Vihari edges and a chance goes down late on the final day...



Live coverage: https://t.co/xdDaedY10F #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UdVjUmKYrS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

The wicketkeeping blunders of the Australian captain were later mocked by Indians on social media. The dropped catches aside, Tim Paine sledging was also trolled by several fans online as the Australian failed to back his own words. Moreover, some fans even hilariously urged Paine to take retirement from the game.

After the match, Tim Paine revealed that the SCG draw was a 'hard pill to swallow' as he himself was responsible for giving India lifelines that denied Australia in what was looking like a likely victory at the start of Day 5. With news of Australia working on deciding Paine's successor in the background, the wicketkeeper-batsman could be under pressure to hold his spot in the Test team should India go on to win at The Gabba in the 4th Test in 4 days time. It is likely that Ashwin's retort of Paine playing his last-ever series against India in India, which is scheduled for next year, actually becoming a reality.

Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Tim Paine’s Day 5 mishaps

Meanwhile Tim Paine chirps his way to bottling another Test Match and drops 3 catches in the process. Bring on December. #AUSvIND — Billy Paine (@Billy_Paine) January 11, 2021

Kamran Akmal: I can drop even the easiest of all catches...

Tim Paine : dude, hold my beer!!!🌚#INDvAUS#INDvsAUSTest #TestCricket — Siddhartha Gupta 🚩 (@xsgsiddharthax) January 11, 2021

If anyone ever disagrees to “Action speaks louder than words”,



just show them the clip of Tim Paine sledging and then dropping 3 catches. — Aayush (@aayushtiiwari) January 11, 2021

Looking at those golden drops by Tim Paine..bigger question is will he be part of playing 11 in Gabba test 😅#AUSvsIND — Harsha Shankarappa (@Harsha_sg) January 11, 2021

When you are a wicketkeeper batsman/captain, be Dhoni not Tim Paine. — Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia SCG Test: How it panned out?

The India vs Australia SCG Test ended in a draw after R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari ticked off more than 43 overs on Day 5 during their 62-run unbeaten partnership. Earlier on the final day, Cheteshwar Pujara formed a 148-run stand with Rishabh Pant after India lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane for just four. Pujara scored 77 runs from 205 balls to bring up his 27th Test fifty and his second of the match.

Despite India’s vigilant match-saving effort, Australian batsman Steve Smith won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. In Australia’s first innings, the right-handed batsman scored 131 to notch up his 27th Test ton and his first of the series. Steve Smith later backed his first-innings recital with an 81-run knock on Day 4.

