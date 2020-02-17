Steve Waugh Roasts Sachin Tendulkar For 'Marnus Labuschagne Resembles Me' Compliment

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently confirmed that India's tour of Australia, which begins at the end of 2020, will contain a Day-Night Test match, which can turn out to be a challenge for Team India. Former Australia captain and legend Steve Waugh has now predicted that the Australian team will be the favourites to win the Test series scheduled for the 2020/21 season. However, he also believes that India have already begun their mind games courtesy Sachin Tendulkar and here is how.

Steve Waugh disagrees with Sachin Tendulkar's comment on Marnus Labuschagne

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was asked about a batsman who resembles him closely in contemporary cricket on the sidelines of the recently-concluded Bushfire Bash in Australia. Tendulkar took Australian rising star Marnus Labuschagne's name by saying that his mental toughness during the Ashes 2019 Test at Lord's was to seen after displaying impeccable footwork despite being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Waugh said that he disagreed with Tendulkar's comparisons of Labuschagne with himself and felt like maybe the Indian great was "trying to put Labuschagne off." However, Waugh credited Marnus Labuschagne's phenomenal rise to world dominance. The Australian batsman is currently third in the ICC Test batsmen rankings with 827 points while Indian captain Virat Kohli continues to lead with 928 points.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar will be partaking in the Road Safety World Series in March 2020. The T20 series will be played in Mumbai and Pune with Tendulkar's India Legends set to take on Brian Lara's West Indies Legends on March 7 in the first match at the Wankhede Stadium at 7 PM IST.

Steve Waugh predicts David Warner and Steve Smith to dominate Virat Kohli's men

Talking to PTI, Steve Waugh mentioned how the last series that India played in Australia was lacking the presence of former captain Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner. Smith and Warner, at the time, were serving their bans after the ball-tampering scandal in Newlands during the 2017/2018 season. Waugh also added that Australia has a very settled squad now that Smith and Warner are back along with the addition of Marnus Labuschagne into the squad. Labuschagne was recently awarded the Test cricketer of the year award at the Australian Cricket Awards. David Warner was the recipient of the prestigious Allan Border medal for his achievements in 2019/20. Talking about the India series, Waugh prophecised that the series could turn out to be very entertaining as the Indian team has a pretty settled and solid lineup as well.

