Marnus Labuschagne SLAMMED For 'Worst-Ever Appeal' By Adam Gilchrist On Commentary: WATCH

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has proved his mettle with the bat on multiple occasions for his team. Apart from his impeccable technique as a batsman, the player is also known to be a quirky character on the field. The 26-year-old entertained the fans with his antics in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series. However, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh feel that the youngster got carried away during Day 3 of the Brisbane Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Adam Gilchrist trolls Marnus Labuschagne for his ludicrous appeal

The incident took place on Day 3 of the final Test match of the series when Washington Sundar was facing Australia's prominent fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in the 63rd over of the innings. The pacer banged the ball short to the left-hander and Sundar ducked the ball and let it go past him. There seemingly was a significant distance between the bat and the ball, but close in fielder Marnus Labuschagne felt otherwise. The youngster surprisingly started appealing for a caught-behind dismissal, much to everyone's surprise. However, the star batsman found no support from his teammates, and even the bowler did not contemplate for a review.

Former Australian cricketers, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh, who were on-air on Fox cricket during the incident, were left unimpressed with the fielder's mannerisms. Confused with the appeal, the former Australian wicketkeeper went on to ask what 'planet he was on?' Mark Waugh also echoed the same sentiments as he reckoned Labuschagne had a bad dream. Here is the full clip of the appeal -

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Injury-marred India pull off momentous series win

The Border-Gavaskar series proved to be a closely fought affair as both the cricketing giants toiled hard in the four-match series. With the series poised evenly, there was a significant buzz ahead of the Test series decider at the Gabba. With the visitors needing 324 more runs to clinch the series on the ultimate day, and Australia in search of 10 wickets, the final day proved to be an exhilarating one for cricket enthusiasts. Shubman Gill set the tone of the run-chase with a fluent 91 at the top of the order. Whereas Rishabh Pant played the role of a finisher to perfection and slammed an unbeaten 89 to guide India to a famous win.

