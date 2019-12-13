Marnus Labuschagne: 3 Innings, 3 Successive Centuries For Australia's Own Hitman

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne continued his prolific run-scoring spree as the right-hander slammed his third Test ton in as many innings. Labuschagne arrived to the crease when New Zealand bowler Colin de Grandhomme dismissed opener Joe Burns for 9. The 25-year old then continued from where he left off against Pakistan to register another 100+ score in the format.

Marnus Labuschagne in 2019:



🔹 Innings ➜ 14

🔹 Runs ➜ 939

🔹 Average ➜ 72.23

🔹 Hundreds ➜ 3

🔹 Hundreds ➜ 3

🔹 Fifties ➜ 5#AUSvNZ

Aus vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne continues his fine run with the bat

Labuschagne scored 143 from 240 balls to top-score among the Australian batters. The batsman was cleaned up by Neil Wagner to leave Australia at 301-5. The lower-order flourished as the home side stretched their score to 416.

Marnus Labuschagne makes it three from three with his first six of the year!



Marnus Labuschagne makes it three from three with his first six of the year!

Australia's No.3 is untouchable at the minute 🔥

Before his herculean effort at Perth, Marnus Labuschagne also slammed back-to-back centuries against Pakistan in the recently concluded series. In the first match at Brisbane, the batsman brought up his maiden Test hundred by scoring 185 from 279 balls. He carried his form in the next game at Adelaide by scoring 162 to bring up his second Test century. His 240-ball knock against New Zealand is not only his third century in the format, but also his third in succession.

With his most recent triple-figure score, Marnus Labuschagne also became the sixth Australian batsman in history to score consecutive centuries in three innings. Former cricketers Jack Fingleton, Warren Bardsley, Charles Macartney, Arthur Morris and Don Bradman are the others who've achieved the feat.

The ongoing Test between the two nations is the first of a three-match Trans-Trophy Test series. Australia are the current trophy holders, having won the previous contest at home by 2-0. The ongoing series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head make their way to the middle to begin day two #AUSvNZ



