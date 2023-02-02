Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith Enjoy BBL Playoffs In Bengaluru Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

The Australia Test squad to play against Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have arrived in India and it looks like they are enjoying their time preparing for the series. The Australian Cricket Team arrived for practice in Bengaluru and were seen are enjoying themselves in the hotel watching the Big Bash League playoffs.

Labuchagne and Smith watch BBL playoffs in Bengaluru

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne uploaded a photo on his Instagram story in which he is seen watching the Big Bash League playoff match with his teammates. The cricketer was seen supporting Brisbane Heat and his fellow teammates Steve Smith and Ashton Agar were also watching the match with him.

Marnus Labuschagne was in the headlines two days back as well. The reason was his coffee affair as he has carried an extra bag with him for the India tour. According to former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, the Aussie batsman has an old love affair with coffee and drinks up to 10 cups of coffee a day. Labuschagne also has his own coffee brand.

Marnus Labuschagne is the number one Test batsman in the ICC Men's Test Rankings and can be a big challenge for Team India. Labuschagne has performed well whenever he has played against Team India. Labuschagne was one of the toughest batsmen to dismiss for Team India when they last toured Australia in 2021.

Australia will not be an easy challenge for Team India as they are the number one test side in the ICC Test Team Rankings and also they have been in great form of late. Australia has a strong squad with many good spinners including Nathan Lyon.

Nathan Lyon has always been a tough task for Team India as he has always troubled the Indian batsmen. Nathan Lyon has not only troubled the Indian batsmen in Australia but in India as well.

Team India will also miss the services of players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant though they have a strong bowling lineup with bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

The first Test of the Border- Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the VSCA Stadium, Nagpur from 9th February.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne watch BBL playoff from Bengaluru