Marnus Labuschagne Surpasses Steve Smith's Record, Eyes Don Bradman Next

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who started his stint in the Test team as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith, has sealed his spot at number three in the team after a series of splendid performances. His recent heroics came against New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series. Labuschagne notched up a brilliant double century in the first innings of the match to help Australia post a mammoth total of 454.

Labuschagne surpasses Smith

Owing to his brilliant innings, Labuschagne surpassed Steve Smith's Test average and now stands behind cricket legend Don Bradman. Labuschagne averages 63.63 and has scored 1400 runs in the 14 Tests that he has played whereas Steve Smith averages 62.84 and Don Bradman's record average is of 99.94. The South African batsman has so far registered, 7 fifties, three centuries and a doubly century recently.

Speaking about his record and dream run this season, Labuschagne said, "Obviously, that is very special you know going past a player of that calibre. But it's hard because you don't, when you bat through a game, a series, you haven't really had time to stop and reflect on, you know, the summer that I've had. But looking at it, it has been a very special summer but I think the real privilege is playing in this team."

Labuschagne's Maiden Double Ton

Marnus Labuschagne's stellar summer reached a new peak with his maiden double century as Australia was bowled out for 454 on the second day of the third test against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground. Labuschagne scored 215 off 363 balls, with 19 boundaries and a six, before his epic innings was ended caught and bowled by leg-spinner Todd Astle nearing tea on Saturday. It took Labuschagne well over an hour into the middle session to get the final 19 runs he needed from his 181 not out at lunch and the 25-year-old was stalled for several overs on 199 before a streaky outside edge off Colin de Grandhomme raced away for a boundary and gave Labuschagne his first double century off 346 balls.

Australia's dominant performance

After setting up a mammoth total of 454, courtsey of Marnus Labuschagne's double ton, the Aussie bowlers did not shy away from wreaking carnage on the Blackcaps. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the hosts as he bagged a stunning fifer to send back the Proteas' batsmen. Lyon cleared opener Tom Blundell and youngster Jeet Raval first and then got rid of the tailend consisting of William Somerville, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. Lyon bowled 30.4 overs, off which he gave away only 68 runs and bowled 10 maidens. The off-spinner now has a fifer against each team that he has ever faced and has 7 fifers against the mighty Indians.

