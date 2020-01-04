Marnus Labuschagne's Dream Run Continues, Notches Maiden Double Ton Against NZ

Australia's newest run-scoring machine Marnus Labuschagne scored his maiden double hundred in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand on Saturday. Australia remained undisturbed on Day 2 of the third and final Test at SCG after starting off the innings at 283/3. The hosts lost Travis Head and Matthew Wade early in the first session but Labuschagne hardly looked off-focus despite seeing wickets falling rapidly at the other end of the pitch. He remained unbeaten on 181 as the first session came to a close with Australia on 354/5.

The only player to breach the 1000-run mark in 2019

Soon after scoring his double ton, he was dismissed on 215 by the leggie Todd Astle. Labuschagne's marathon innings consisted of 19 fours and a six. Labuschagne who has been in sublime form in the past 12 months ended the year with 1104 runs in 11 matches – the most by any player in 2019 and the only player to breach the 1000-run mark in the year. The 25-year-old hit three centuries and seven fifties at an outstanding average of 64.94. Labuschagne is now the only Australian batsman after Ricky Ponting to have four three-digit figures to his name in a Test summer, with the former skipper managing to reach the feat in the 2005-06 season.

Labuschagne up 106 Test rankings spots in 2019

Labuschagne is currently at the No. 4 spot in the ICC Test Rankings, behind the modern-day greats of the game - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. After his double ton, Australia are favourites once again against the Kiwis to complete a clean sweep by winning the third and final Test. Labuschagne also became the third Australian in a row to first double century in the decade. Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting scored the first double century of the decade in the 2000s and 2010s respectively. The Queensland batsman also became the first No. 3 batsman to score a double ton since Steven Smith’s 215 against England in July 2015.

