Natarajan, Sundar Make Test Debuts As Injury-hit India Eye To End Australia's Gabba Streak

'Yorker King' T Natarajan and spinner Washington Sundar were handed their Test caps as they geared up for their debut in whites against Australia at the Gabba in the 4th Test on Friday. Natarajan previously debuted for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs format of the game following which he carried on as a net bowler and was named in India's Test squad as injured Umesh Yadav's replacement. Washington Sudar, on the other hand, had also accompanied the team as a net bowler and assisted the side in preparations for the Australian spinners. Playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider at Brisbane without their experienced bowling attack, India are pinning their hopes on the young quicks to shine in their very first game & cause some turbulence to the Aussies.

T Natarajan, who was a net bowler for the Men in Blue in Down Under, earlier made his debut for India in the white-ball format, impressing selectors and fans. Natarajan earned the nickname 'Yorker King' after he made the batsmen dance on their toes during the recently concluded IPL. BCCI also informed on Friday that 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma had completed his quarantine and had joined the Indian team in Melbourne for practice. While T Natarajan was handed his Test cap by bowling coach Bharat Arun, Washinton Sundar was handed his by fellow Tamil Nadu senior R Ashwin amidst a round of applause from their teammates.

Natarajan, Sundar make Test debuts

Australia win toss, elect to bat at Gabba

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side which will be missing both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth Test starting on Friday. Pacer Shardul Thakur is playing his second Test match and Mayank Agarwal replaces Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order. Australia only has one change in Marcus Harris in place of injured Luke Pucovski. Bumrah being ruled out of the fourth Test was first reported by PTI on January 12 amidst reports that he could play even if he is 50 per cent fit. "There was never any chance of Bumrah playing but like any top team, they wouldn't like their opposition to get a psychological advantage,' a senior BCCI source privy to the development said.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

