Rohit Sharma Takes Blinder At Slip To Dismiss David Warner As India Strike Early At Gabba

Mohammad Siraj struck early in the innings as he dismissed an out-of-form David Warner - thanks to a splendid catch in the slips from Rohit Sharma in the first session of the 4th Test at the Gabba. Winning the toss and electing to bat, David Warner withstood just five deliveries from the young pacer before pushing one to the slips towards Rohit Sharma. Standing at the third slip, Rohit Sharma dove to his side to grab a blinder, sending Warner back for just one run in the first inn9ings of the series decider at the Gabba. Marcus Harris soon followed his fellow opener back to the pavilion, forcing the dangerous duo of Labuchagne and Smith to arrive in the middle.

Siraj strikes!#TeamIndia waste no time as @ImRo45 takes a stunning low catch in the slips. Siraj gets the wicket in just his first over! Warner is back in the hut for 1. #AUSvIND



Follow the game - https://t.co/OgU227P9dp pic.twitter.com/Z9piIdM11V — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement as the Indian vice-captain took the catch to get David Warner and swarmed to Twitter to heap praise on the Hitman. Rohit Sharma was included in India's Test XI in the third Test at the SCG after missing the first two games. The Hitman had picked up an injury during the IPL following which he was rehabilitating his injury at the NCA before joining the Men in Blue in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

What a catch by Rohit Sharma in slips, he has taken some unbelievable catches in this region. pic.twitter.com/5UhUlwyMod — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2021

Shardul & Siraj strikes & what a brilliant catch from the hitman Rohit Sharma.#INDvsAUSTest #GabbaTest — Ankita Priyadarshini (@KLassicool_girl) January 15, 2021

slip catch of the year from rohit sharma (and it's only january)#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/k2DOv2tv2v — Somnath chakraborty ⚽ 🇧🇷 (@somnath20094585) January 15, 2021

Rohit Sharma has taken a terrific catch in the slips. pic.twitter.com/7rJ56D2n10 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2021

Sundar, Natarajan make Test debuts

'Yorker King' T Natarajan and spinner Washington Sundar were handed their Test caps as they geared up for their debut in whites against Australia at the Gabba in the 4th Test on Friday. Natarajan previously debuted for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs format of the game following which he carried on as a net bowler and was named in India's Test squad as injured Umesh Yadav's replacement. Washington Sudar, on the other hand, had also accompanied the team as a net bowler and assisted the side in preparations for the Australian spinners. Playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider at Brisbane without their experienced bowling attack, India are pinning their hopes on the young quicks to shine in their very first game & cause some turbulence to the Aussies.

Australia win toss, elect to bat at Gabba

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side which will be missing both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth Test starting on Friday. Pacer Shardul Thakur is playing his second Test match and Mayank Agarwal replaces Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order. Australia only has one change in Marcus Harris in place of injured Luke Pucovski. Bumrah being ruled out of the fourth Test was first reported by PTI on January 12 amidst reports that he could play even if he is 50 per cent fit. "There was never any chance of Bumrah playing but like any top team, they wouldn't like their opposition to get a psychological advantage,' a senior BCCI source privy to the development said.

