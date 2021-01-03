Marnus Labuschagne's Recent Net Session With A Combination Of Comedy & Drama Is Unmissable

It seems that Marnus Labuschagne is trying to keep himself pumped up despite having a tough time while batting in the nets. The number four batsman who was Australia's top-scorer (48) in the last Test match will be expected to come out all guns blazing in the third Test that gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Thursday. However, he is trying to get into the groove with some comical performances in the nets.

'Just Marnus things'

It so happened that Cricket Australia had recently posted a video where Marnus is seen focussed during his batting session in the nets and suddenly, he is supposedly floored by either a bouncer or an unplayable delivery after which he once again tries to rediscover his rhythm after being on his feet. In the meantime, the 26-year-old has some fun by saying that he will get the delivery that had floored him reviewed before taking a hilarious dig at his Test skipper Tim Paine by saying 'Weather Channel, Tim Paine'.

The South African-born cricketer then plays a few more balls in the nets (One is left alone while the other one is defended and he attempts a reverse-sweep off the third one). The video ends with Labuschagne just managing to save his face after he was outfoxed by a rising delivery.

"Oh! No, I'm out of here, thank you", he said.

Get up close and real personal with Marnus Labuschagne in the nets... The ending is 🤣#AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/zi835srmoj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2021

Even the netizens had a gala time after watching Labuschagne's hilarious net session. Here are some of the reactions.

Just marnus things😂 — Sourav Gupta (@Sggenios7) January 2, 2021

@Jazza1227 the last ball 😂😂 — Peter Duncan (@essendon5) January 2, 2021

Great representation of me in the nets — Owen Thomas (@owenthom7) January 2, 2021

Ending 😂 — ArunavTheTweeter (@RohitArunav) January 3, 2021

So much drama!! — Nelakantha Chowdhury (@TeenageOld) January 2, 2021

Who will gain the upper hand at SCG?

Australia had drawn first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended just inside three days. However, a determined Team India ensured that they have kept the four-match series alive by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match earlier this week.

The focus now shifts towards the third Test match that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Thursday i.e. January 7, 2021. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

