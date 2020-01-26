WATCH: Martin Guptill Uses Hindi Cuss Word Against Yuzvendra Chahal Post 2nd T20I

Martin Guptill has managed to make an impact with the bat as well as on the field. He gave a solid start to New Zealand while opening the innings in the first two matches and had also taken a stunning catch to get rid of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who was threatening to take the game away in the 1st T20I single-handedly.

However, Guptill was involved in a bizarre incident after the conclusion of the 2nd T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

READ: Virender Sehwag explains how Eden Park turned Eden Gardens, heaps praise on Indian bowlers

READ: England stretch lead after batting again

Guptill uses a cuss word in Hindi against Chahal

It so happened that while presenter Jatin Sapru was doing his post-match analysis, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen walking to the ground as well for supposedly conducting his famous segment 'Chahal TV'. Meanwhile, veteran opener Martin Guptill and Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma were seen having a chat together.

When Chahal went and greeted Guptill, the Kiwi opener used a cuss word in Hindi (in a friendly manner) to greet him. The video of this hilarious interaction was also posted on social media. Take a look.

After having heard what Guptill had said, Rohit was seen having a hearty laugh post which Yuzi and the Black Caps batsman shared a hug. The wrist-spinner then asked Martin a question in Hindi who then requested the leg-spinner to repeat the question in English.

Bowlers struggle, batsmen, try making amends

The conditions at Eden Park tested every player from both sides, with the batsmen struggling to go big. The bowlers, on the other hand, found the conditions to be helpful to them, if not in their favour. Among the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were the economical ones while the others were taken on by the Kiwi batsmen.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two important scalps in the innings, while Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur added one wicket each to their name. The Kiwi bowlers, on the other hand, struck two early blows, as they got rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the run-chase. However, they did not have an answer to stop the duo of KL Rahul-Shreyas Iyer and lost the match ultimately with 15 balls to spare.

READ: Pitch became harder for batting as game progressed: Guptill

READ: Virat Kohli covers his face after dropping a sitter of Ross Taylor, leaves fans amazed