Virat Kohli Covers His Face After Dropping A Sitter Of Ross Taylor, Leaves Fans Amazed

Virat Kohli took two straight catches to dismiss Martin Guptill and Colin Munro respectively when both the batsmen looked dangerous out in the middle during the second T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. However, when Ross Taylor had mistimed a delivery off Jasprit Bumrah, it seemed as if the Indian skipper would end up taking third catch but it was not to be as he dropped a sitter on the boundary. This had happened on the third ball of the 18th over when Taylor decided to play a risky shot when the boundaries were hard to come by in the death overs.

After Kohli had dropped the catch, he ended up covering his face while Bumrah was surprised as well. Nonetheless, the fans seemed to display disbelief and shock as well at the captain's efforts. Here are some of their reactions online.

Today's motivation: Its okay to fail sometimes. Even Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch today. #INDvsNZ — Rudri Joshipura (@RJoshipura) January 26, 2020

You know what is beautiful?



Kohli drops a sitter, covers his face with his hands in disappointment.

Crowd chants, 'Kohli Kohli Kohli'.



Sports are beautiful. ❤ #INDvsNZ — Siddhant Singh (@siddhanntsingh) January 26, 2020

Kohli wants to take Blinders

Kohli also want drop sitters

Aise kaise chalega Kohli Babu 🤦🏻‍♂️#NZvIND #ViratKohli #RohitSharma — Cricket🏏Fanatic😍 (@CricketSaish237) January 26, 2020

Bowlers struggle, batsmen try making amends

The conditions at Eden Park tested every player from both sides, with the batsmen struggling to go big. The bowlers, on the other hand, found the conditions to be helpful to them, if not in their favour. Among the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were the economical ones while the others were taken on by the Kiwi batsmen.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two important scalps in the innings, while Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur added one wicket each to their name. The Kiwi bowlers, on the other hand, struck two early blows, as they got rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the run-chase. However, they did not have an answer to stop the duo of KL Rahul-Shreyas Iyer and lost the match ultimately with 15 balls to spare.

