Matt Parkinson Roasted By Indian Fans For 'disgraceful' Remarks Against Kohli And Dhoni

Matt Parkinson made his international debut for England when he was handed over his maiden ODI cap during the first One Day International against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Wednesday. He could not make any impact on his debut and went wicketless in his 8.4 overs where he conceded 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.54. However, it was his insulting remarks against Indian cricketing megastars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni a few years ago that made the angry fans come forward to settle scores.

Indian fans humiliate Matt Parkinson

Matt Parkinson had posted a few images of him in English colours on the micro-blogging site as he also wrote that it was a proud day for him as he was making his ODI debut.

Proud day making my ODI debut 🙌🏻 #256 pic.twitter.com/h4EBYKqyAh — Matt Parkinson (@mattyparky96) February 5, 2020

However, the Indian fans spoiled his party as they came forward and roasted the English spinner on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

KLR and Iyer are enough to smash you all over the park 🤡👊👊 — Sam🌟 (@Gillxviratian18) February 5, 2020

Can't wait to see you getting hammered by India — Where's the 44th? (@Kohlify) February 5, 2020

Can't wait to you tweet Love you Kohli to get an IPL contract — Mahi (@i_stanKohli18) February 5, 2020

U wil be out of park when u meet with @imVkohli ! He s gonna thrash u hard! — Abhivj (@Nanthantk) February 6, 2020

READ: Indian women's team eye batting improvement in Tri-series match against England

READ: STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, team news, top picks and match updates

South Africa draw first blood

South Africa restricted England to 258/8 in their 50 overs as Joe Denly top-scored with 87 and a vital 40 from all-rounder Chris Woakes. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with figures of 3/38 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 3.80. In reply, skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock's century denied England any chance. He scored a 113-ball 107 as the Proteas won the first ODI by seven wickets.

READ: Former Australia coach Lehmann to undergo bypass surgery

NZ vs IND: Yuzvendra Chahal posts video on Twitter which leaves fans in splits, WATCH