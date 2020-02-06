Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Matt Parkinson Roasted By Indian Fans For 'disgraceful' Remarks Against Kohli And Dhoni

Cricket News

Matt Parkinson was roasted by Indian fans on social media for his 2012 comments against cricketing megastars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, which have been dug up

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Matt Parkinson

Matt Parkinson made his international debut for England when he was handed over his maiden ODI cap during the first One Day International against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Wednesday. He could not make any impact on his debut and went wicketless in his 8.4 overs where he conceded 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.54. However, it was his insulting remarks against Indian cricketing megastars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni a few years ago that made the angry fans come forward to settle scores.

Indian fans humiliate Matt Parkinson

Matt Parkinson had posted a few images of him in English colours on the micro-blogging site as he also wrote that it was a proud day for him as he was making his ODI debut. 

However, the Indian fans spoiled his party as they came forward and roasted the English spinner on social media. Here are some of the reactions. 

READ: Indian women's team eye batting improvement in Tri-series match against England

READ: STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, team news, top picks and match updates

South Africa draw first blood

South Africa restricted England to 258/8 in their 50 overs as Joe Denly top-scored with 87 and a vital 40 from all-rounder Chris Woakes. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with figures of 3/38 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 3.80. In reply, skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock's century denied England any chance. He scored a 113-ball 107 as the Proteas won the first ODI by seven wickets. 

READ: Former Australia coach Lehmann to undergo bypass surgery

NZ vs IND: Yuzvendra Chahal posts video on Twitter which leaves fans in splits, WATCH

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
SC TO HEAR MHA'S PLEA ON NIRBHAYA