NZ Vs IND: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Video On Twitter Which Leaves Fans In Splits, WATCH

New Zealand thumped India by 4 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series in Hamilton on Wednesday. The Men in Blue had not expected a start of this kind after having thrashed the same team 5-0 in the T20I series. The series now moves to Auckland for the second ODI on Saturday, February 8.

ALSO READ | Team India name Prithvi Shaw as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in ODI side, Samson for T20s

It wasn't an ideal day for the Indian team but it was a memorable one for two Indian players. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw made their ODI debuts. Both the openers gave India a decent start before Prithvi Shaw got out for 20. He was soon followed by Mayank Agarwal (32). They were handed their ODI caps by skipper Virat Kohli.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his funny nature, did something which left everyone in splits. Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to post a video in which he was giving the debut caps to the youngsters in a funny way. In a video, he can be spotted giving ODI caps to Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw in a hilarious fashion. Yuzvendra Chahal also gave a caption to the same that read, “Well Done Brothers.” Yuzvendra Chahal was not picked in the team for the 1st ODI against Black Caps.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw hits hundred in India A's practice game, excites selectors ahead of NZ Tests

Yuzvendra Chahal shares a funny video

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle wants KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal to open in ODIs after Rohit Sharma's injury

Coming to the match, India were invited to bat after the Kiwis won the toss. KL Rahul (88) and Shreyas Iyer (109) played crucial knocks with the bat that propelled India to post a huge total of 347 runs for the loss of four wickets in fifty overs. The hosts came up with an emphatic reply, as they chased down the target in 48.1 overs on the back of brilliant knocks produced by Henry Nicholls (78), Ross Taylor (109*) and Tom Latham (69).

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Yuzvendra Chahal calls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul 'youngsters' in comic tweet

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM