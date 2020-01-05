Matt Short Gets Run Out For A Diamond Duck In The Most Comical Fashion Against Sixers

Matt Short's stay at the crease ended in the most bizarre fashion during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday.

Matt Short run out for a diamond duck

This had happened in the 14th over of the first innings which was bowled by Lloyd Pope. On the final ball of that over, Jonathan Wells who was on strike had worked the ball through the mid-wicket region and signaled for a quick single. However, there was a lot of hesitation as the fielder who had come rushing in collected the ball only to let it slip from his hands.

Sensing an opportunity, the batsmen decided to change their ends but just when another fielder had quickly covered the ground, it resulted in a communication barrier.

It so happened that once the ball was misfielded, Wells had urged Short to go for the run but after the second fielder had collected the ball, he changed his mind and decided not to take a run. Unfortunately, Short was a long way out of his crease and he failed to make his ground despite putting in the dive as the wicket-keeper showed some athleticism while collecting the and successfully whipped off the bails.

The matter was referred to the third umpire who had declared the batsman out as Matt Short walked back to the dugout for a diamond duck. The video of this comical run out was posted by Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

A lot going on here #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ee7hHUTTB8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2020

Sixers edge past Strikers in the final over

Adelaide Strikers had posted 176/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first as Jonathan Wells was the top-scorer with a splendid cameo of an unbeaten 28-ball 40. In reply, wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillipe and Justin Avendano added 72 runs for the opening stand. Phillipe remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 83 at a strike rate of 159.62 which included five boundaries and four maximums as the Strikers got over the line by seven wickets with three balls to spare.

