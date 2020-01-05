Nathan Lyon Picks Up Tom Blundell Off 'probably The Worst Ball Of The Morning'

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers in the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. He finished with figures of 5/68 at an economy rate of 2.21 including 10 maidens. However, what stood out was him getting the wicket of Tom Blundell, who is one New Zealand's best batsmen with an ordinary delivery.

Nathan Lyon picks up Blundell off an ordinary delivery

This had happened in the 34th over of New Zealand's first innings. On the penultimate delivery, Lyon had bowled a shorter one down the leg side as Tom Blundell attempted to play fierce shot through the leg side by staying inside the crease. Not only did he end up missing the ball but it also made contact with his left pad and hit the stumps as the Australian players started celebrating. It was really an unfortunate way for the batsman to get out as it was neither a wicket-taking nor a great delivery.

''Oh! He has dragged it on. Nathan Lyon poses a threat when he pitches it fuller but this time, he has dragged it a bit shorter. Nathan Lyon gets a gift. Probably the worst ball that he has bowled this morning and he has picked up the big wicket'', said the commentators on air.

The video of this dismissal was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Nathan Lyon's Fifer Record

Australia ace-spinner Nathan Lyon roared over opposition New Zealand in the first innings of the second Test as he scalped five significant wickets to restrict the Blackcaps at 251. After putting up a mammoth total of 454 in the first innings, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's fine innings of 215 runs, the Aussie pacers were behind Lyon when it came to clearing the Blackcaps' batsmen.

Lyon cleared opener Tom Blundell and youngster Jeet Raval first and then got rid of the tailend consisting of William Somerville, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. Lyon bowled 30.4 overs, off which he gave away only 68 runs and bowled 10 maidens. The off-spinner now has a fifer against each team that he has ever faced and has 7 fifers against the Indians.

