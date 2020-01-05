Pat Cummins' Perfect Off-cutter Sends Back A Well-set Glenn Phillips To The Pavilion

Pat Cummins had picked up the wicket of a well-set Glenn Phillips with a dream delivery on Day 3 of the third and final Test match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cummins took his revenge after Phillips had dispatched him into the stands earlier in the day.

Pat Cummins has the last laugh

This had happened in the 88th over of New Zealand's first innings. On the final delivery, Cummins had bowled a fuller length delivery as Phillips had attempted to play a straight drive. However, the ball went through the bat and pat and ended up disturbing the timber. By the virtue of this dream delivery, the top-ranked Test bowler had helped his team in providing a vital breakthrough as a well-set batsman was dismissed.

''Oh! Bowled em. Cummins gets the last laugh as he so often does. This is one cracking delivery. An absolute beauty to a guy who has played him superbly. It's a dream delivery to end a dreamish start for Glenn Philips. Just have a look at this move back of the seam and hits the top of off. A perfect off-cutter from Pat Cummins,'' said the commentators on air.

The video of Cummins' dream delivery was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Australia in a commanding position

Australia took a commanding 243-run lead over plucky New Zealand in the third Test here on Sunday, looking set for a clean sweep of the series. The Australians dismissed the Black Caps for 251 to lead by 203 runs on the first innings before batting a second time in a bid to build an overwhelming total with two days remaining. At stumps on day three, the hosts were 40 without loss with David Warner on 23 and Joe Burns not out 16 and were expected to bat on for some time on the fourth day.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon captured five for 68 to lead the Australian bowling attack, with Kiwi Test debutant Glenn Phillips top-scoring with a charming knock of 52. Phillips, who only flew in on the eve of the Test as cover for a team weakened by a virus outbreak, was dropped twice and given a reprieve when caught off a no-ball. Lyon put down the two caught-and-bowled chances when Phillips was on two and 17.

