Matthew Wade Credits His Wife For His 2nd Innings As He Gears Up For 1st T20 Since 2016

Ahead of Australia's tour of South Africa, wicketkeeper-batsman Mathew Wade credited his wife Julia Wade for his second innings in cricket after he had lost his place in the Australian team. Speaking to Cricket Australia, Wade revealed that he was just hours away from telling selectors that he would want to focus more on his family over making an international return.

However, he added that it was his wife who pushed him to travel to England and play for Australia A, which eventually helped him secure a spot in the main team. Wade is also set to feature in the playing eleven against South Africa in the T20 series beginning on February 21. The gloveman last played a T20I in September 2016.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, Wade said, "It was one split-second decision. If she hadn't told me to get on that plane and go to England, I would have never played another game for Australia. And now 12 months later, I'm back in all formats."

Furthermore, he added, "(If not for Julia) I probably would have spoken to the selectors and knocked it on the head, and who knows where I'd be now. And I would have been comfortable with that decision as well. It's just amazing how big a role that 10-minute conversation has had in the next 12-month period."

READ | 'Sandpapergate' Still Fresh, Aaron Finch Confident Of Playing Fair As Australia Battle SA

READ | Winning An Almighty Honour For India, Here's Sachin Tendulkar's 'Laureus 20' Dedication

Finch confident of playing in the right spirit in SA

Ahead of the tour, Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch feels that the team has been playing some great cricket in the right spirit. Speaking to media, Finch said that the team is playing in the right spirit and the boys know that he wants to keep that up. Furthermore, he added, that the team has done it for 18 months now and there is absolutely no reason why that will not continue, even in South Africa.

The Australian skipper also highlighted the aspect of 'vocal' South African fans and how ace opener David Warner loves the banter. He added that the banter helps Warner get into the game. Finch also opined that South African fans are very passionate and vocal and that the team is expecting some banter.

READ | India's 2023 WC Hosting Rights In Danger After ICC Seeks 'tax Break Guarantees': Report

Australia's Tour of South Africa

Differing from the previous tour, no Test matches have been scheduled for the upcoming tour as the T20 World Cup later this year remains in hindsight. Australia will first face the Proteas in a three-match T20 series beginning on February 21. The visitors will then battle the Proteas in three ODIs commencing on February 9. Coming off from a close defeat to England in T20s, the Proteas will look forward to bagging this series to gain some confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

READ | Fit-again Trent Boult 'can't Wait' To Get Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Out

Image Credits: PTI