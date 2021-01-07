Max Bryant's Super Saver Of The Match Ensures The Batsman Settles For Just Two Runs

Max Bryant might not have succeeded in completing an outstanding catch but he ensured that he ended up saving some precious runs for his team during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Metricon Stadium on Thursday.

'UNBELIEVABLE'

This happened during the Stars' run chase. A well-set Nick Larkin was toying around with the Brisbane bowling line-up and the hosts were looking to keep things tight as the match went down the wire. Then came the moment that arguably shifted the momentum back in their favour.

When Larkin attempted to clear the deep boundary with ease, which appeared easy at one point in time, Max Bryant makes his presence felt from nowhere with an incredible leap over the boundary and it seemed as if he would pull off an absolute blinder.

However, that was not to be and when he realised that he would not succeed in completing the catch, he threw it back before landing on the other side of the boundary. Thus, Bryant managed to save a six as the batsman could only succeed in completing two runs (running between the wickets). The video of this super saver was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

UNBELIEVABLE from Max Bryant!



This could be the best fielding game we've ever seen!! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/QoSBB1blxE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2021

Max Bryant's outstanding effort at the boundary was appreciated by one and all on social media. Here are a few of the reactions.

This fielding display has no doubt won the game for the Heat, seriously impressive stuff! — David (@R3FL3XD3S1R3) January 7, 2021

He is unstoppable today 🔥 — Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) January 7, 2021

👏👏👏 — Fraser Middleton (@FraserMiddleto8) January 7, 2021

Brisbane Heat register their second win this week

After their five-wicket win against Sydney Thunder at the 'Gabba', Brisbane on Monday, Heat registered yet another important win on Thursday night as they got the better of Melbourne Stars.

Coming back to the contest, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl first in a rain-curtailed contest that was reduced to 10-overs-a side. Brisbane Heat have managed to score 115/3 in their innings riding on captain Lynn's important knock of a 23-ball 48 at a strike rate of 208.7 that included three boundaries and four maximums.

In reply, chasing a revised target of 129, MLS got off to a flying stand with a 42-run opening stand between Andre Fletcher and Marcus Stoinis before the former was dismissed. Nicholas Pooran and skipper Glenn Maxwell were dismissed in quick succession as last season's runners-up were reduced to 60/3.

Meanwhile, Stoinis tried to keep the steep asking rate in check but in the end, perished for a quickfire 34 when he looked to take Lewis Gregory to the cleaners only to get an outside edge as Jimmy Peirson made no mistake behind the stumps.

Even though middle-order batsman Nick Larkin did chip in with a short cameo of a 16-ball 35, it was not enough as the Stars were restricted to 110/5 from their allotted quota of 10 overs as Brisbane won this contest by 17 runs (DLS Method).

