Lewis Gregory Showcases Great Athleticism To Complete An 'Elite' Catch Against Stars

Thursday's Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat witnessed a couple of amazing catches at the Metricon Stadium which were nothing less than extraordinary. While Marcus Stoinis completed an excellent catch in his follow-through during the first innings, it was Lewis Gregory's brilliant piece of athleticism in the second that arguably was the better one.

This happened in the sixth over of the Stars' run chase that was bowled by Mark Steketee. Nicholas Pooran who on strike at that point in time had already scored a five-ball 16 at an outstanding strike rate of 320 and it was very important for Heat to get rid of him at the earliest and they did so courtesy of an unbelievable effort on the field from Lewis Gregory.

On the fourth delivery, the bowler had bowled a short length delivery outside off stump as Pooran attempted to take him to the cleaners with an aggressive pull shot. However, he mistimed it completely as a result of which it ended up taking a top-edge of his bat and went a long way up in the air. Gregory, who was stationed at deep square leg did not take his eyes off the ball as it appeared that it would be a regulation catch for the fielder.

But, it was not the case as the ball drifted away at the very last minute. Nonetheless, the Englishman was very alert and dived towards his right to pull off a screamer. The video of Lewis Gregory's stunning catch was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Brisbane Heat in the driver's seat

Coming back to the contest, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl first in a rain-curtailed contest that was reduced to 10-overs-a side. Brisbane Heat have managed to score 115/3 in their innings riding on captain Lynn's important knock of a 23-ball 48 at a strike rate of 208.7 that included three boundaries and four maximums.

It's a herculean task for the visitors as they need 63 runs from the last three overs with the asking rate having jumped up to 21 runs per over.

