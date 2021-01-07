Mohammed Siraj's National Anthem Reaction Invokes Emotional Social Media Response

Having gotten over the nerves of making his red-ball debut for his country, it seems that the huge significance of playing for India finally hit Mohammed Siraj. A video has been doing the rounds on social media, showing the young pacer shedding a few tears during the singing of the national anthem at the SCG ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test. Siraj's emotional response has drawn a lot of equally sentimental reactions from fans on social media expressing their delight at his rise in the sport and the strength he has shown after losing his father this November.

Mohammed Siraj on why he got so emotional while the National Anthem was being played at the SCG.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zo0Wc8h14A — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2021

Mohammed Siraj's father's death ahead of Test debut

While no one can really say what was going on in 26-year-old Mohammed Siraj's mind during the anthem, it is easy to see how a combination of pride, sorrow and perhaps nerves could have brought him to tears at the SGC today. Talking to the media after stumps on Day 1, Siraj clarified what it was about in a now-viral clip that had evoked such a raw response from him. "During the national anthem, I missed my dad. It was very emotional for me. My father wanted to see me play Test cricket, I wish he was here to see it," the recent debutante said.

There are few things that aspiring cricketers look forward to as much as receiving their first Test cap. Representing your country in the longest, most demanding format of the game has always been an honour reserved for the highest level of players and Siraj is now a part of that choice group. However, his Test debut, which should have been a moment of celebration and joy - even doubly so, as it came at the hallowed grounds of the MCG - was a bittersweet occurrence for Siraj.

Having just lost his father, Mohammed Ghouse, to a lung ailment in November, the Hyderabad-based bowler took the courageous decision to remain with the team in Australia and fulfil his father's dream of seeing him play Test cricket for India. He made his Test debut at the Boxing Day Test, ending with figures of 5/77. Here's how fans reacted to Siraj's National Anthem clip:

India vs Australia 3rd Test score update

Now playing his second Test for the side, Siraj immediately made his presence felt at the SCG on Thursday, picking up the all-important wicket of Aussie great David Warner. Returning from a long injury rehab, Warner was sent packing after just 3.3 overs, giving India a leg up in the 1st session of Day 1. At the end of Day 1, the hosts are at 166-2, with an in-form Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. The India vs Australia live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, while the India vs Australia live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

