Mayank Agarwal, Anil Kumble, Manish Pandey Pose With PM Modi At Raj Bhawan - Check Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Indian cricket personalities at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. PM Modi hosted a dinner party for both former and active Indian players who come from the Karnataka cricket fraternity. PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India show on Sunday and his office invited some of the highly influential names from the city for dinner.

Among those who attended the gathering were former India cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, and Venkatesh Prasad. Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey are the active players from Karnataka who were present at the dinner hosted by PM Modi. Venkatesh Prasad revealed that PM Modi discussed a variety of issues including Sports infrastructure, the Olympics and sporting culture in India.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also attended the dinner at Raj Bhawan.

Was a pleasure meeting our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji yesterday with my cricketing colleagues at Raj Bhavan , Bengaluru . He discussed a variety of issues including Sports infrastructure , Olympics and sporting culture in India. pic.twitter.com/yZAL0ZHgFC — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 13, 2023

It was an honour to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji yesterday at Rajbhavan, Bengaluru along with my cricketing colleagues. Will cherish our interaction. Thank you @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/KYk7QOF7CE — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 13, 2023

Aero India 2023

The biggest air show in Asia, the Aero India 2023 kickstarted on Monday at the Air Force station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. PM Modi inaugurated the five-day biennial event to showcase India's growth in defence and aerospace capabilities. The focus of the 14th edition of the aero show is on displaying indigenous technologies and equipment and forging partnerships with foreign counterparts. On the same lines, several indigenous aircraft were hosted in Bengaluru, with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.

During the inaugural ceremony, the PM also mentioned, "The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing them."

The Indian Pavilion at the aero India show, based on the Fixed Wing Platform theme, has also taken the stage to showcase the country's development and growth in the field of air defence. The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, a lightweight and single-engine fighter jet has become the main attraction.

Image: PMO India