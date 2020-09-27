IPL 2020: Punjab Opener Mayank Agarwal Scores A Blistering Century Against Rajasthan

Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal seemed to have activated the 'Beast' mode as he effortlessly took the Rajasthan bowlers to the cleaners during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday. He punished the bowlers for erring in line & length as he scored a brilliant century while his skipper KL Rahul played a great supporting role.

'Splendid'

Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls



Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to chase. Mayank is still going strong at 38-ball 81 at a strike rate of 213.16 including seven boundaries and six maximums while captain Rahul has just got to his fifty. The 2014 finalists had raced away to 60/0 in the Powerplay overs and it was just a matter of time before they surpasses the three-figure mark riding on some pyrotechnics from both Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul respectively. The KL Rahul-led side surpassed the 150-run mark before the 14th over in what seems to be a perfect flat track.

Rajasthan Vs Punjab: Head-to-head records

Both teams are kind of equally matched when it comes to the overall head-to-head records. Out of the 19 matches that the two teams have played so far, Rajasthan have managed 10 wins while Punjab have won the other 9. Therefore, if the 2014 finalists manage to win this one, then both teams will be equally matched in terms of head-to-head records.

