Mayank Agarwal Thanks Fans After Successfully Crossing A Million Followers On Instagram

Mayank Agarwal came forward to thank his fans and well-wishers after the Team India Test specialist had successfully crossed 1 million followers on one of the largest social media platforms Instagram.

'Overwhelmed': Mayank Agarwal

Taking to Instagram. the opening batsman posted an image of him thanking his fans after reaching the 1M mark. The image consists of a couple of pictures of the promising batsman. In one image, he can be seen waving his bat after supposedly having hit a Test century or a double-century, and in the background is a still from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match where he has donned the Punjab jersey.

Mayank is currently gearing up for the upcoming two-month long tour of Australia. In fact, the Indian Cricket Team landed in Australia on Thursday for the much-anticipated all-format series Down Under.

The Karnataka cricketer is back to where he had started off in the first place. He made his international debut during the Boxing Day Test match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2018. He had scored 76 in the first innings which remains the highest score by an Indian cricketer on a Test debut in Australia. He finished the series with 195 runs in four innings as India registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2020

The elegant opening batsman had an outstanding run in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had amassed 424 runs in the 11 matches that he got to feature in for Punjab. He had to miss out on three games after injuring his leg during the league match against northern rivals and eventual runners-up Delhi after a collision with his batting partner Nicholas Pooran due to a misunderstanding while running between the wickets.

The 2014 finalists finished the tournament at the sixth position in the points table with 12 points from 14 matches. The KL Rahul-led side ended up losing their must-win encounter against Chennai as a result of which their campaign came to an end.

