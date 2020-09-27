Home
IPL 2020: Young Gun Mayank Agarwal's Maiden Ton Against Rajasthan Wows Netizens

Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden IPL ton against Rajasthan at Sharjah on Sunday. He scored a 50-ball 106 as Punjab posted 223/2 in their 20 overs

IPL 2020

Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against Rajasthan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday. He punished the bowlers for erring in line & length as he scored a quickfire century while his skipper KL Rahul played a great supporting role. The 2014 runners-up were put in to bat by Steve Smith after he had won the toss.

'Blistering Performance'

Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls. 

The Indian Test specialist added 183 runs for the opening wicket with captain KL Rahul who played a great second fiddle on this occasion. Unfortunately, Mayank could not be out in the middle till the end as he was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket off Tom Banton in the 17th over. He walked back for an outstanding 50-ball 106 that included 10 boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 212.

Here are a few of the reactions from the Twitterverse after Mayank had unleashed the pyrotechnics from his bat at Sharjah.


 

His team paid him a special tribute in typical Leonardo Dicaprio style.

Some big-hitting from the middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran towards the backend of the innings helped Punjab post a mammoth total of 223/2 from their 20 overs.


Head-to-head records

Both teams are kind of equally matched when it comes to the overall head-to-head records. Out of the 19 matches that the two teams have played so far, Rajasthan have managed 10 wins while Punjab have won the other 9. Therefore, if the 2014 finalists manage to win this one, then both teams will be equally matched in terms of head-to-head records. 

READ: IPL 2020: Shane Warne Motivates Rajasthan Ahead Of The Northern Derby Against Punjab

