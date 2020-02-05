Mayanti Langer Gives Befitting Reply To Troller Over Tweet On Husband Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny was once considered as a promising all-rounder following his good performances in domestic cricket for Karnataka. He soon found himself donning the Team India jersey, but he couldn't make the most of the opportunities due to which he failed to cement his spot in the national side. He is currently playing for Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy.

Mayanti Langer trolled on Twitter

Mayanti Langer, who is a sports presenter, recently shut down a troll on Twitter who took a dig at her husband, Stuart Binny. Langer took to Twitter to share a picture from a studio ahead of her show and was asked about Binny's whereabouts. Here's what Mayanti Langer replied to the troller.

Where is Stuart Binny nowadays ..??? — Shafqat Yousuf (@shafqaty6) February 4, 2020

I can carry my own baggage thank you very much 😃 he’s busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn’t know 😊 — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) February 4, 2020

Mayanti Langer hits back at trollers after their pathetic tweets on Stuart Binny

The trolling incident also happened in last year's Indian Premier League when Stuart Binny's unbeaten knock could not help Rajasthan Royals get past the finish line against Kings XI Punjab. Following this, a pair of trolls posted some predictably wretched tweets at Langer, but they had it coming as Langerdid not hesitate in giving it back to them.

Stuart Binny's career

Binny made his international debut for India in January 2014 in an ODI against New Zealand. He played his last game for India in August 2016 and has since remained out of favour from the national side due to poor form. Binny holds the record for best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs. He picked up six wickets for just 4 runs in 4.4 overs including two maidens against Bangladesh in 2014. He became a permanent member in the limited-overs format. But he failed to deliver with his performance and played for India in six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is amassing 459 runs and picking up 24 wickets across formats. Binny was released by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL player auction last year.

