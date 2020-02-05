NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli notched up his 58th ODI fifty during his knock against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hamilton on February 5. During the course of his well-crafted innings, the Indian captain equalled a rare record held by veteran Sachin Tendulkar. As Virat Kohli displayed his dexterity with a 63-ball 51, the right-hander registered his 8th ODI half-century against the Black Caps.

NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar ODI record against Black Caps

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli now have 13 fifty-plus scores against New Zealand in ODIs. While Sachin Tendulkar has scored five centuries and eight half-centuries against the Kiwis, captain Kohli also has identical numbers to his credit. Overall, Virat Kohli’s latest effort was his 101st 50-plus score in ODI cricket (43x100s, 58x50s). He is one among only five batsmen in ODI history to have registered over 100 scores of 50-plus.

Kohli’s Hamilton adventure was also his 23rd half-century as captain. His knock of 51 now takes his overall run-tally in ODIs to 11,843 runs. Virat Kohli is now just 157 runs away from scaling the 12,000-run mark in 50-overs internationals. The right-hander has accumulated his runs in 237 innings for India. If he completes 12,000 ODI runs, Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the fastest batsman (in terms of innings) to do so. While the ‘Master Blaster’ achieved the milestone in his 300th innings, the Indian captain has taken the field with the bat for India in only 237 innings.

