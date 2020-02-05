Virat Kohli's Moment Of Magic & Brilliance To Run-out Henry Nicholls Is Unmissable

Virat Kohli effected a stunning run out from nowhere to dismiss a well-set Henry Nicholls who was threatening to take the game away from India with some enterprising batting during the first ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

READ: KL Rahul's elegant switch-hit goes the distance as he powers India to a huge total

READ: NZ vs Ind live: Shreyas Iyer steals the show with scintillating maiden century in ODI

Virat Kohli's on-field brilliance

This had happened in the 29th over which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. On the third delivery, he had bowled a slower delivery as Ross Taylor failed to get the bat on the ball and ran off a quick single. Henry Nicholls, who was at the non-strikers' end had also taken off as well. However, Nicholls could not get to the other hand as Indian skipper Virat Kohli made an appearance from nowhere as he marched in and hit the bull's eye.

The matter was referred to the third umpire and the replays showed that the batsman was short of his crease. The Kiwi opener departed after having played an excellent knock of a 82-ball 78 which included 11 boundaries. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

India score 347/4

The Indian batsmen showed a ruthless intent after being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Tom Latham. Young openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal added 50 runs for the opening wicket. Even though the duo were dismissed in quick succession, skipper Virat Kohli added impetus to the Indian innings with a very good half-century. After Kohli's dismissal, the onus was on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Iyer went on register his maiden ODI ton.

He was dismissed for 103. Nonetheless, Rahul and Kedar Jadhav hit some big shots at the backend of the innings as India finished their innings at 347/4. The Karnataka batsman remained unbeaten on a 64-ball 88 at a strike rate of 137.50 which included three boundaries and six maximums.

READ: Kaif calls K L Rahul India's own Swiss knife after his 88-run whirlwind knock

READ: NZ vs IND Live: Virat Kohli bamboozled by Ish Sodhi's googly after gritty half-century