Mayanti Langer, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj Post Tweets On International Women's Day

The field of sports broadcasting has been populated by male presenters for years. However, the landscape of sports presenting completely changed over the years with Mayanti Langer going on to become the face of the Indian cricket broadcast on television. From the studios in Mumbai to cricket stadiums all over the world, the 33-year-old sports presenter has become a prominent face.

However, the presenter has been off the field for some time now and recently, along with her husband Stuart Binny, welcomed a baby boy. Langer announced the news on social media and thanked her broadcasting team for their support when she needed them the most.

International Women's Day 2021: Mayanti Langer, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj post special message

On Monday, Mayanti Langer took to Twitter and posted a message on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021 in which she spoke about how women have come a long way in sports broadcasting while sharing a picture from the 2019 World Cup final. Here's what Mayanti Langer tweeted:

Apart from Mayanti Langer, other women sports personalities like India's badminton star Saina Nehwal, India ODI Women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur took to Twitter and wished fans on International Women's Day 2021. Here are the tweets from the superstars:

March 8 #InternationalWomen'sDay! Let's hope more women affected by #leprosy are able to access our services. Support #www.leprasociety.org in its efforts to #beatleprosy. #Donate — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 8, 2021

To all the little girls and Ladies who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue.

Wishing you all a very Happy Women’s Day .@CEATtyres pic.twitter.com/XY8yjlChUZ — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) March 8, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Mayanti Langer's special message for husband Stuart Binny

Recently, Mayanti Langer took to Twitter and congratulated her husband on featuring in his 100th List-A game. Stuart Binny achieved the milestone when he took the field in Round 5 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 against Arunachal Pradesh. Binny's wife, Langer, took to Twitter and posted a snap of her Instagram story where she had congratulated her husband on playing his 100th List-A game.

Recap of India vs England 4th Test

India recently booked their spot in the final of the World Test championship following a fantastic innings victory over England in the India vs England 4th Test which recently concluded at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs to secure the series 3-1. The win came courtesy of fine batting performance from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. While Sundar scored an unbeaten 96 runs in the first innings, Pant smashed 101 off 118 deliveries to bring up his third century in Test cricket. The Rishabh Pant century was studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes. The century was also crucial in India gaining a huge 160-run lead in the first innings before the bowlers bowled out England for 135 runs in the second innings.

