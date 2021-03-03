Michael Vaughan Presents Ahmedabad Test Pitch Report, Fans Mock Ex-England Captain: WATCH

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has been critical of the Indian pitches in the previous two games in Chennai as well as Ahmedabad where England suffered bitter defeats by 317 runs and 10 wickets respectively. Now, the cricketer-turned-commentator has gone one step further as he made his own mock “pitch report” for the upcoming India vs England 4th Test. The match is scheduled to commence from Thursday, March 4 onwards at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read | Team India Sweat It Out During Practice Session Ahead Of Crucial 4th Test Against England

India vs England 4th Test: Fans mock Michael Vaughan’s Ahmedabad pitch report

On Wednesday, March 3, Michael Vaughan took to his Instagram account and shared a minute-long video for his fans and followers. The video in contention featured a mock pitch report for the upcoming India vs England 4th Test. The match is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, i.e. the same venue where the previous game concluded within two days.

Vaughan was at his satirical best as he can be seen assessing what appears to be his own backyard filled with sand and mud. In the caption, he described the video as the “much anticipated pitch report for the 4th Test”. In doing so, Vaughan evoked much laughter from fans, as some of them believed that the former England captain is making a “fool of himself” through his continuous trolling of the Ahmedabad pitch.

Also Read | Ex-England Cricketer Seeks Deduction In India's WTC Points If 4th Test Pitch Is 'poor'

Here is a look at Michael Vaughan’s “pitch report” along with some of the fans reacting to it.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Reacts To Imran Khan Being Pakistan's PM, PBKS Batsman Leaves Fans Amused

What exactly transpired in India vs England 3rd Test?

Both India and England went to Ahmedabad with the four-match series square-levelled at 1-1. England won the toss and elected to bat but could gather only 112 on the board. Virat Kohli and co. managed a 33-run lead over the visitors on the back of Rohit Sharma’s 66. The Joe Root-led side faltered for the second time in the same game as they were folded out for just 81. The Indian openers completed their 49-run chase without losing any wicket.

Axar Patel was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his 11-wicket match haul. Apart from Axar Patel, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin also starred with the ball as he claimed match figures of 7-74. Virat Kohli’s side will now head into the series-deciding Test match at the same venue with a 2-1 advantage.

India vs England 4th Test live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | Pakistan Attacks India's Win Over England; Imran Khan's PTI Endorses Vaughan's Pitch Jibe

Image source: Michael Vaughan Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.