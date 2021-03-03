Kyle Jamieson Subject To Comical Virat Kohli, RCB Memes On Twitter After Another Flop Show

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson yet again ruled Twitter on Wednesday due to his poor performance in the ongoing New Zealand vs Australia T20I series. The pacer once again failed to pick up a single wicket and gave away 38 runs in 4 overs in the 3rd T20I. It proved costly for the Kiwis as Australia came out victorious by 64 runs in the end.

New Zealand vs Australia: Virat Kohli and RCB memes rule Twitter yet again

Kyle Jamieson was the subject of trolls following his poor performance in the 2nd T20I with fans ran a meme riot following RCB players poor show. The trolling trend continued with fans yet again targetting RCB's newest recruit. Here's how fans reacted to Kyle Jamieson's flop show -

RCBian Life.



Philippe scores But Against

Back to back Kyle Jamieson

Boundaries. pic.twitter.com/CDdKwdqaAx — Chandler (@BeingChandler_) March 3, 2021

RCBians After seeing Jamieson have an economy less than 15

pic.twitter.com/DXyyNQY2gA https://t.co/TOOr2aNEro — 𝙎𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙃.. (@_RightArmQuick_) March 3, 2021

That was a very poor move from RCB to release Morris for 10 crore and spent 15 crore for Jamieson — Paras LSHP (@Cricketpolls49) March 3, 2021

RCB Pay 15-16 crores to random bowlers like tymal mills and Jamieson ( who is yet to play a single game in india and mostly performed at home in tests )



Then later cry about teams/ players / luck

Winning heart liver kidney since 2008 ☺️ — Rakesh kumar Singh राकेश कुमार सिंह (@Rakeshk72798087) March 3, 2021

RCB players retained ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, RCB retained most of the players from last year's side, while bringing in some fresh faces. The side retained services of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

During the IPL 2021 auction, RCB signed the likes of Kyle Jamieson (₹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (₹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (₹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (₹20 lakh) and KS Bharat (₹20 lakh).

Jamieson IPL 2021 salary

Speaking about the Jamieson IPL 2021 salary, the lanky pacer was signed by the Bangalore franchise for ₹15 crore which also made him the fourth most expensive IPL player of all-time. The Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in intense bidding war as they were keen to sign the talented speedster for the upcoming edition. Speaking about Jamieson's career, the Kiwi pacer has played only six Test matches and claimed 36 wickets in the longer format.

He also was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ award against the West Indies for his 11-wicket collection last year in December. The 26-year-old has three wickets in the shortest format of the game, as well as ODIs. This season will be his maiden outing in the Indian Premier League, and he is expected to play a major role in his first season itself with the RCB team.

