Mayanti Langer Tweets Ahead Of Ahmedabad Test, Netizens In Unison Have Special Request

Mayanti Langer, one of India's top sports anchors and wife of Indian cricketer Stuart Binny, tweeted ahead of the India vs England pink ball test that will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 24. The 3rd Test will be held in Ahmedabad in the Motera Stadium, which is also the world's largest cricket stadium. Fans can watch India vs England live on Star Sports 1 HD or on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Also Read Ashwin Highlights Virat Kohli's Role In Century At Chepauk, Reviews Change In Batting

Mayanti Langer tweet ahead of India vs England 3rd Test

Ahead of the D/N India vs England 3rd Test, Mayanti Langer took to Twitter to remember India's first-ever pink ball test. The anchor was seen in pictures alongside former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. On reading Langer's tweet, many fans believed that their beloved anchor was back as one can see from the responses below.

For a second I thought you're back! — Beardo_2610🇮🇳 (@vijayphoenix273) February 23, 2021

I hope that Mayanti Langer Binny returns to host IPL 2021 (Venue to be decided) as well as ICC World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India in October - November, 2021. No one can match Mayanti's hosting ability. East or West, Mayanti is the best. @PathakRidhima @SanjanaGanesan — ABHISHEK KUMAR SINGH (@abhishek151282) February 23, 2021

OMG!! 😭

For a second I thought you're back for the Pink ball test. I hate the word 'throwback.'



Anyways, enjoy your maternity leave @MayantiLanger_B hope to see you back in action in IPL2021. — The Bakchodi Times (@BakchodiTimes) February 23, 2021

When you will be back to Anchoring for Star Sports India @MayantiLanger_B are you back for IPL21 may I have your kind of reply for this? — VamikaKohli (@rcbvk06) February 23, 2021

Also Read Motera Nights: India Venture Into Unknown, England Seek Answers For 'pink Ball Turner'

Mayanti Langer baby

Although Langer will not feature as an anchor for India's 3rd Test, she continues to show her love for the game with several of her tweets. Langer has taken maternal leave ever since she was blessed with a baby boy last year. She posted a lovely picture with her husband Stuart Binny and her baby boy.

Despite Langer's absence from anchoring, fans are still excited to read her latest tweets, thereby demonstrating the fan following that she has achieved over these years. Moreover, there are many TV presenters who have come in after her but have yet failed to establish themselves. Cricket enthusiasts in India will hope that their beloved anchor returns at the soonest.

India vs England 3rd Test preview

After India's convincing victory against England in the 2nd Test by 317 runs, the four-match Test series is evenly poised. The victory helps India climb to second spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. The attention now moves towards India vs England 3rd Test, which is all set to take place in the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read India Vs England 1st Test Seen By 26m Viewers, Day-Night Test Expected To Smash Record

Despite the hosts clinching a convincing victory in the 2nd Test in Chennai, Virat Kohli may find himself losing his captaincy due to an argument with the umpire. After Menon adjudged England captain Joe Root not out, Kohli took the DRS, which favoured Root because of the umpire's call. Kohli was furious by the decision and expressed his dissatisfaction to Menon. Consequently, he could find himself in trouble with match referee Javagal Srinath and face a one-match ban in the fourth Test on another violation of such kind.

Also Read India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.