India Vs England 1st Test Seen By 26m Viewers, Day-Night Test Expected To Smash Record

The India vs England four-match Test series is evenly poised at 1-1 after India won the second match in Chennai by 317 runs, getting themselves to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Following the victory in Chennai, the attention now shifts towards India vs England 3rd Test, which is all set to take place at theSardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Day/Night Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 24.

Ahead of the start of India vs England 3rd Test, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released data which showed the rise in viewership numbers on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test in Chennai, which marked the return of cricket in India after 330 days following the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Virat Kohli led side were eventually beaten by the visitors by 227 runs.

India vs England live: Record viewership for India vs England 1st Test in Chennai

As per a report by Insidesport, BARC data shows that Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai saw a viewership with a 3.8 million average minute audience (AMA). The first Test also saw the highest opening day viewership reach since 2019 as 26 million fans saw the return of cricket in India. The report further states that another reason behind the high viewership rating could be due to the battle between India and England for a place in the World Test Championship final where they will face New Zealand.

#TeamIndia practice under lights as they gear up for the pink-ball Test at the Cricket Stadium at Motera. 👍👍 @Paytm #INDvENG



Here are a few snapshots from the nets session 📸👇 pic.twitter.com/bXOMd5ARxn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 22, 2021

The report further states that the broadcasters are confident of significant viewership for India vs England Live 3rd Test as well that will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium. Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Star India in a press release has said that England’s tour of India not only marked the return of International Cricket at home soil but is also the ideal start to a fantastic cricket calendar.

He also added that India vs England 3rd Test is also a Day-Night Test, which will attract significant viewership, both on screens as well as at the stadium which will host its first international match. With crowds back and a World Test Championship final spot up for grabs, the series has assumed even more context.

A look at the current ICC World Test Championship standings

Currently, Team India occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table after crushing England by 317 runs in the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last week. With that win, Virat Kohli's men currently have 69.7 percentage points and will look to avoid defeat in the remaining Test matches. England, on the other hand, led the points table after winning the 1st Test, however, the loss in the 2nd Test saw them slip to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. The Joe Root-led side can still qualify for the final by winning both the remaining matches of the series.

Image: BCCI / Twitter

